LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Russia invades Ukraine, a journalist there believes his country's forces will withstand the invasion.
WDRB News had a partnership with a Ukrainian news organization for several years. As part of the partnership, WDRB News hosted journalists from Ukraine for approximately six years, and has sent managers to Ukraine to learn from their newsroom.
Igor Vershynin is one of those journalists, who is now a freelance video producer.
"I totally rely on our army and our forces," he said. "It looks like Russian losses are countless. Russia is a big country, they go in from everywhere from south, east, north, from the sea. But even with this problem, our armies are standing and defending us."
As he hunkered down in the "safest place," a hallway near his bathroom around 8 p.m. Ukraine time, Vershynin described how he's trying to stay safe during the Russian invasion of his country.
"For now, there wasn't any air strikes yet," Vershynin said. "Yesterday was much harder. Yesterday, I spent a whole night in underground parking just in case something will hit nearby."
He said he never heard any strikes Friday night, but some people he knows have been closer to where explosions took place near Kyiv. The Ukrainian government issued a 39-hour curfew until Monday morning, telling residents to stay home or be in a bomb shelter.
Vershynin said Ukrainian officials are concerned Russians may be trying to blend in for their next strike.
"This is not first time they want to take my home," he said. "And I know everything about how to stay safe and how to keep my relatives safe. Because I went through this when I was in Donbas."
Donbas is an area of eastern Ukraine that Russian-backed rebels have been fighting Ukrainians for several years.
"Right now, I believe in our forces and they are really strong," he said. "Our people are supporting our army."
Vershynin says many everyday citizens are signing up to help local forces. On Friday, he provided his drone to the local defense department for air intelligence.
As WDRB News interviewed Vershynin, he quickly dropped off Zoom. When he came back, he said everyone in his home just missed an air strike alert.
When asked how he's dealing with the invasion, Vershynin says he tries to remain calm.
"I'm just used to this," he said. It's better to stay calm, to stay alive. You can't be nervous every time."
To listen to the full interview with Vershynin, click below.
Ukraine’s health minister reported Saturday that 198 people, including three children, had been killed and more than 1,000 others had been wounded during Europe’s largest land war since World War II.
It was unclear how much territory Russian forces have seized. Britain’s Ministry of Defense said “the speed of the Russian advance has temporarily slowed likely as a result of acute logistical difficulties and strong Ukrainian resistance.”
To aid Ukraine's ability to hold out, the U.S. pledged an additional $350 million in military assistance to Ukraine on Saturday, including anti-tank weapons, body armor and small arms.
Vershynin would like to see a stronger response globally.
"I don't feel like this is enough, but I can understand the United States and Great Britain trying to make some peaceful decisions," Vershynin said. "It looks like Russians go rogue. For us, it will never be enough because it's not helping to stop them. It will be enough when they just stop and go back to Russia."
