LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Larry Kinney has spent some real time in the stands, watching and critiquing Louisville football.
"I'm glad that punter's out there, he needs to be," Kinney said, while watching a practice. "My brother went to the University of Louisville. He took me to all of the ball games."
That started when Larry was only 9 or 10 years old.
"Football, believe it or not, was played at Manual Stadium in those days," Kinney said.
His fandom only grew, when he officially became a Cardinal himself, and he'd carry it with him into the professional world.
"Went to Convenient Food Mart, a big convenience store chain here in Louisville, and it was owned and operated by two staunch UK fans."
They weren't too Catty about sports, and still hired Kinney as marketing director. Little did they know, at first, he had big plans.
"Fifty stores in the media market, we need to be next to U of L," Kinney remembered.
He developed a partnership with athletics at Louisville. It worked for the grocery chain and the university. So much so, Larry was asked to join a group of businessmen, tasked with better promoting Louisville sports. It was kind of struggling at the time.
"It caused me to hang on to the detail of every ball game," Kinney explained.
He started scrapbooking it all in 1981.
"Everything that was printed about U of L, I kept in here," he said.
Every Liberty and Fiesta Bowl, every headline, every stat.
"I kept scrapbooks for like 30 years," said Kinney.
There are 32 of them altogether. It kind of made him an unofficial U of L sports historian. But now, it's time for Larry to part ways with his homemade history books.
"We have a plan to give them to somebody who can give them some good use," Kinney said.
After they were all loaded up on a cart, they became the property of the university he loves so deeply.
"Mr. Larry spent a ton of years on this," said Asst. Director of Development of the Cardinal Athletic Fund, Matt Thorne. "We want to keep what he did in good hands."
People around U of L have a saying and hashtag, L1C4. It stands for "Louisville 1st, Cards forever," and if there's ever been one fan it represents more than any other, it's Larry Kinney.
He was there at Manual Stadium decades ago, and at Cardinal Stadium now, documenting just about everything along the way for the fanatics who will come after him.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.