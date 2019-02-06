LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Prominent Louisville developers Underhill Associates envision 41 condo units on the 2.65-acre property currently home to the “Swiss Hall” police lodge in the St. Joseph neighborhood.
The Underhills plan to convert the Swiss Hall lodge into an 18-unit residential building, while the open land surrounding it would be filled with 23 free-standing homes, each with a 1.5-car attached garage and a surface parking spot, according to conceptual plans shared with neighbors on Tuesday.
Here are preliminary, conceptual renderings of the development:
An affiliate of Underhill Associates bought the Swiss Hall property from Fraternal Order of Police Deputy Lodge 25 for $800,000 in December, according to property records.
Underhill Associates has not yet filed for a zoning change that would be necessary to start construction on the Swiss Hall project, said land-use attorney Bill Bardenwerper.
All 41 units would be sold as condos, Bardenwerper said.
The Underhill plan comes after Louisville craft brewery Against the Grain abandoned its attempt to turn the Swiss Hall into a microbrewery, restaurant and music venue last year.
The Louisville Metro Planning Commission voted against the brewery’s project, citing concerns about neighborhood disruption.