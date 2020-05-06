LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — From restaurants to hotels, businesses around Kentuckiana are facing staffing issues due to unemployment payouts.
Mark Manning, the president at Murray Calloway Economic Development in southern Kentucky, said he has talked to several businesses that are all in the same predicament.
"If you work in a restaurant, you probably don’t make $900 a week. So, if you can get $600 dollars a week from the federal government and another $200 to $300 from state unemployment, unfortunately that’s hard to turn down," Manning said.
"We know, in some cases, workers may be earning more than they would have been if they were fully employed," added Iris Wilbur Glick, Greater Louisville Inc.'s (GLI) vice president of government affairs and public policy.
That's not the only issue when it comes to getting people back to work, Glick said. Many are struggling with a lack of child care, but Glick said GLI is talking with state and local leaders about knocking down that barrier.
"We don’t know how we can put businesses on a path to success if workers have to make a tough decision of either going to work or either staying home and taking care of their children," Glick said. "It’s almost an impossible situation."
GLI said Friday, May 2, it is planning to meet with child care experts and industry leaders to discuss ways to get people back to work.
