LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the second-straight month, Kentucky's unemployment rate is at an all-time low.
In Jefferson County, the unemployment rate was 4.1% in May.
That's up from 3.1% a month prior. Overall, the state's unemployment rate for May was 3.8%, which is up from 3.4% in April.
Cumberland and Woodford counties had the lowest unemployment at 2.6%.
Magoffin County has the highest unemployment rate at 10.9%.
The unemployment rate only rose in nine Kentucky counties, fell in 107 counties and stayed the same in four counties between May 2021 and May 2022.
