LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An unidentified man was found dead outside of an apartment complex in Radcliff last week.
It happened New Year's Eve on Illinois Road near Veteran's Memorial Highway.
Radcliff Police responded at 8 p.m. to someone bleeding from possible stab wounds.
When officers got the apartment complex, the man was pronounced dead.
The victim did not have an ID but is described as a white male in his mid-to-late 20s.
Investigators say they need help identifying him and his closest relatives.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Radcliff Police Department at 270-351-4470.
