LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Union leaders are not happy about a request from Metro Louisville to accept a wage freeze.
Leaders of unions for Police, Fire, EMS, and Corrections held a news conference Monday to respond to a letter sent to unions asking thousands of workers to accept a zero percent wage increase.
Carpenters Local 2501 president John Ernst says elected officials don't understand that many public workers in most departments are already doing more with less.
"We have tightened our belt as tight as it will get. Our members are counting on the raises that were negotiated for their families. This problem was created in Frankfort, and our members can't be expected to clean up after the state legislature," Ernst says.
Union leaders holding press conference to address the letter sent to unions asking to accept a 0% real wage increase for FY 20. This comes in midst of Louisville’s budget shortfall. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/Hbu9IUGIQo— Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) April 8, 2019
John Stovall, with Teamsters, suggests metro council members should take a pay freeze until they figure out a solution to the budget shortfall.
On Friday, Fischer announced proposed budget cuts including the cancellation of a Louisville Metro Police recruiting class in June, raising health insurance premiums for city workers and not opening the city's four outdoor pools this summer. Metro Louisville will also examine leases and contracts that could be cut including the Shot Spotter program that detects gunfire.
Mayor Greg Fischer responded Monday morning with a statement.
"I understand that hard-working men and women are deeply frustrated about the cuts that we face in Metro Government. I share their frustration. Largely because of an enormous increase in our state pension obligation, our city faces a $35 million budget hole in the fiscal year that begins July 1, and that hole grows to $65 million in four years. Metro Council rejected my proposal to create new revenue to fill that hole, so now my team and I are forced to put together an FY 2020 budget to implement the $35 million in cuts. Because Metro government is a service-providing organization, 70 percent of our budget goes to employees who provide those services. And that makes it impossible to balance this budget without hurting hardworking, talented people. My administration reached out to unions representing Metro employees to see if they would be interested in forgoing cost-of-living raises for the upcoming year as a way to have to avoid some of the layoffs we face. But let me be clear: I hate the idea of asking these men and women to give up their COLAs, just as I hate the other cuts we'll need to make. That's why I proposed new revenue. I will continue to work with these valued employees to see how we can implement the Council's cuts with as little pain to them and our residents as possible."
Fischer is scheduled to submit a budget on April 25, and the Metro Council is scheduled to vote on a final budget on June 25.
The new fiscal year begins July 1.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.