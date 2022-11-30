LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Transit Authority of River City (TARC) bus drivers and maintenance workers are voting on a new contract on Wednesday.
Members of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1447, which represents TARC bus drivers and maintenance workers, are voting on a labor agreement that was reached on Nov. 17. The two-year deal includes a 6% wage increase during the first year, followed by a 4% increase the second year. The agency would also continue paying 95% of employees' health care premiums.
The union and the agency have been at odds over wages, working conditions and other considerations.
In October, TARC employees "overwhelmingly" voted to authorize a strike if negotiations with the agency didn't improve. At the time of that vote, ATU President Lillian Brents said wages were so low that employees were working 60- to 70-hour weeks to pay their bills. On Sept. 9, 97% of workers voted to reject TARC's contract deal, calling the offer "insulting."
Voting on the contract goes until 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Results are expected around 8 p.m.
If the contract is approved, it will move onto the TARC board of directors for approval on Thursday, Dec. 1. Members of the public may attend in person or watch a livestream of the meeting at www.facebook.com/ridetarc.
If union members were to reject the agreement, negotiations would continue.
