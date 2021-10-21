LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 'Unity in the Community' block party this weekend will serve as a dual purpose event in Louisville's west end following a shooting at a bus stop in September.
The Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods, OSHN, is spearheading the event that will combine food and entertainment with mental health resources and a conversation on ending gun violence.
It will be held Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Cecil Avenue, between Greenwood and Grand avenues.
Isiah Minter is the outreach coordinator for OSHN, and said the idea for the event was sparked after the death of 16-year-old Tyree Smith.
Smith was shot and killed while waiting for his school bus on Sept. 22.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said in a statement Thursday that it is still investigating leads and no arrests have been made in the case.
Minter said he wants young people in Louisville to know there are options for them outside of the recent violence the city has seen.
"I understand that, you know, within the west end right now, there's so much violence," he said. "There's so many kids not understanding what their true purpose is."
There will also be job readiness information available at the event.
"This event now, with this neighborhood, I'm trying to bring back you know a sense of peace, a sense of community," Minter said.
Dr. Eddie Woods is the CEO of the gun intervention program "No More Red Dots Incorporated." He said this block party will have fun elements, but at its core it represents a united front against gun violence.
"We're trying to let folks know somebody is working on the problem," Woods said. "And it's not an intervention to try and get folks locked up, it's an intervention to get folks to make better choices and some resources to help you to do that."
OSHN said it plans to have more block parties in other hot spot neighborhoods in the future.
