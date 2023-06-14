LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Competitive gamers can now participate in esports at the University of Evansville.
The private university announced on Wednesday in a news release the launch of the new esports program.
Esports, or electronic sports, are competitive, typically multiplayer video games usually played in a league or tournament. Esports is one of the most rapidly-growing industries in the world, with programs in more than 8,600 American high schools.
The collegiate on-campus program will give students the opportunity to pursue a future in competitive gaming.
It will also provide skills that program leaders say can translate to the tech industry, content creation, engineering, and sports management to name a few.
The University's esports center will be located in a renovated two-story lounge inside Schroeder Residence Hall, complete with areas for team practice, competitive play and open play. Renovations begin this month and competitions are scheduled to start this fall.
Samuel Henderson was hired by the university to act as the esports coordinator and Head Coach. His prior experience includes being a coach, academic advisor and youth program coordinator.
"This opportunity is a testament to the growing recognition of esports as a legitimate and thriving sport, and I am honored to be part of an institution that embraces the power of digital competition," Henderson said in a news release. "Together, we will nurture talent, shape champions, and pave the way for the future of esports at the University of Evansville. Let the games begin!"
