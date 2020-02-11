LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two University of Kentucky air rifle athletes have qualified to compete in the Tokyo Olympics for Team USA.
Mary Tucker, a freshman, and Will Shaner, a sophomore, will take part in the games, which will run from July 24 to Aug. 9.
The two UK athletes represent two of the four athletes who qualified for the team.
Tucker and Shaner qualified over the weekend at the Air Rifle Olympic Trials Part II in Colorado Springs, Colorado, according to a story by LEX18.
UK head coach Harry Mullins said in a news release that he was excited to see the competitors' hard work pay off.
"You have to be excited and overjoyed for them that their journey as shooters is moving forward to the world stage," he said. "This is a very special time for them in their shooting careers and I know that everyone is so proud of Mary and Will and what they have accomplished. To have two Kentucky shooters qualify out of this weekend is very special."
The women’s air rifle shooters will go for gold on July 25. The men will compete July 26.
