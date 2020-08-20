LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky basketball coach is urging students to wear their masks, even though he said he understands their frustration at not being able to socialize, party and play beer pong.
“Why am I here to talk to you? I want you to be safe,” John Calipari said in a video posted to Twitter. “I don’t want to see one student get sick. I don’t want to see one professor get sick."
"Why am I here to talk to you? I want you to be safe," John Calipari said in a video posted to Twitter. "I don't want to see one student get sick. I don't want to see one professor get sick."
Calipari said he understands that students came to campus hoping to meet people, hang out and party, but he asked students to temper their urges.
“Bad time to gather in big groups," he said. "Just don’t do it."
The coach said he wants all students to have an “unbelievable experience” and that he understands their frustrations.
“It’s not fair, what’s happened to you,” Calipari said. “... It’s not fair you can’t play beer pong. It’s not fair that you can’t let your hair down and go crazy.”
The coach asked students to think of the potential repercussions, pointing to other schools that have had to shut down their campuses and go back to online learning.
“Do you really want that?” Calipari asked.
He urged students to follow the guidance from health professionals to get the pandemic under control.
“Please wear the mask,” he said. “... Do your part.”
