LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doctors at the University of Kentucky Hospital say they will likely be operating in a surge capacity for awhile.
Hospital officials say they are seeing their highest patient surge ever. As of Friday morning, UK had 156 patients with COVID-19, and 35 of those were on ventilators.
The Kentucky Children's Hospital says it is also seeing an increase in patients, and doctors say flu and cold season is only making matters worse.
Doctors also say the recent surge is leading to more children needing help for mental health issues to cope with changing school and social schedules and coping with the death of loved ones.
