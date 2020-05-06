LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky is launching a new clinical trial to test potential treatments for COVID-19.
The institution will investigate the drugs azithromycin, an antibiotic; ivermectin, an anti-parasite; and camostat mesilate, a protease inhibitor, to see whether they can inhibit replication of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the disease. UK said in a news release that the drugs will be tested on their own and in combination with hydroxychloroquine.
The university said that some patients already have enrolled in the trial, but that it is still looking for volunteers.
The university plans to enroll 240 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 but have not developed severe symptoms. In addition, UK said, patients must have at least one high-risk feature, such as hypertension, diabetes or cancer, or be older than 50.
The principal investigators are Dr. Susanne Arnold, associate director of clinical translation at the UK Markey Cancer Center; and Dr. Zachary Porterfield, assistant professor of microbiology, immunology and molecular genetics.
UK said the trial “will guide patients to treatments that work and give researchers the ability to test multiple medications rapidly in order to identify the most promising therapies.”
The university said it will run the world’s first trial to include camostat mesilate, which has been used for 40 years to treat symptoms of chronic pancreatitis and postoperative esophageal reflux in Japan.
