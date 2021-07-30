LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lee Kiefer won the third gold medal for the United States at the Tokyo Olympics and the third fencing gold in the country's history by beating defending champion Inna Deriglazova of Russia 15-13 in the women’s foil final.
And Kiefer's coach, Amgad Khazbak, the owner of Bluegrass Fencers' Club in Lexington, hasn't stopped smiling since Sunday.
Khazbak has coached Kiefer, a medical student at the University of Kentucky, since 2004. She was No. 1 in the world two years ago, but came into the Tokyo Olympics ranked fifth.
Kiefer ripped off her mask after the final point and shouted "Oh my God!"
The coach talked to us about the victory from Tokyo Thursday night.
"There was a lot of competition, a lot of struggling, jet lag," Khazbak said. "So to get to this moment -- it was a great moment, it's fantastic. We'll never forget this moment."
Kiefer's husband, Gerek Meinhardt, won bronze with the U.S. team in foil at the 2016 Olympics. He's now on the top-ranked men's fencing team, and was scheduled to compete in Tokyo on Friday. So now Khazbak is hoping he'll return from Tokyo to Lexington with two gold medal winners from Bluegrass Fencers.
