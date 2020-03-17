LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky is the latest to move to online classes in response to the COVID-19 threat.
In a release, UK president Eli Capilouto announced that beginning March 23, 2020, all instruction will move online or to alternative learning formats through the end of spring 2020 semester. The university had already announced online classes through April 3.
Spring commencement will be postponed. It will re rescheduled once it can be held in a safe environment. But Capilouto says the semester completion date will not change for students, and the timeline for earning degrees will not change.
"The University of Kentucky is a resilient community; and we will work together with compassion, patience, and determination to lift us, and our Commonwealth, out of this anxious time," said Capilouto in the release.
Students are being asked to move out of residence halls and away from campus. UK says it will announce a plan for clearing residents from campus no later than Thursday, March 19. Students can file an appeal to remain in campus housing by filling out a form online. Capilouto also says UK will soon tell faculty, students and their families how it will transition to online instruction.
The university if also developing a plan to refund fees for housing an dining plans.
"We will communicate regularly throughout this week and beyond about how we manage the rest of the semester and the critical work we must do. We are developing a plan for the operation of the campus that is equally sensitive to the needs of our students and the health and well-being of our staff and faculty," said Capilouto.
Capilouto says UK will help employees work remotely that need to manage family and health needs in response to the spread of the virus. Supervisors and department chairs are determining which critical employees need to remain on campus after Wednesday, March 18 including public safety, utilities, academic and IT support for online learning.
UK has a website set up for the latest information its response to the COVID-19 health challenge.
