LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky Police is investigating several recent sexual assaults on campus.
The university alerted students to the most recent case via email Monday. On Oct. 19 and Oct. 31, the university issued alerts about female students being sexually assaulted by males. And on Monday, a female student reported being touched inappropriately by a male acquaintance. In addition to all of the cases are being investigated by police, all have something in common.
"It's who you associate yourself with," aid Brielle Hamilton, a UK senior. "So I guess I try to associate myself with better people."
According to university officials, all of the victims and suspects are acquaintances.
"It does give some peace of mind," said Analiece Brooks, a UK junior. "Like not having to worry about walking through campus and someone trying to attack me."
But the university is trying to educate students about their circle of friends.
"Anytime any kind of interpersonal violence happens, that is definitely going to be concerning," said Taryn Henning, director of violence intervention and prevention at UK.
Henning said the center offers a variety of services to students, including a bystander intervention program known as Green Dot.
"Green Dot really teaches people how to recognize warning signs that any form of sexual or dating or domestic violence might be about to occur," Henning said.
Right now, there doesn't seem to be an abundance of concern on campus, but students are taking advantage of resources like the Violence Intervention and Prevention Center.
"I've visited it just like to see what it was about," Brooks said. "And I feel like it's a really good resource for campus."
Police are still investigating the cases, but no arrests have been made.
