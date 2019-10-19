LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A female student at the University of Kentucky reported she was raped by a male student in a residence hall on campus Friday.
According to a news release from the university, the alleged rape reportedly occurred shortly after midnight Friday. The university's police department issued a crime bulletin Saturday after the sexual assault was reported.
The suspect and victim know each other, police said, and the crime is being investigated.
Another rape was reported on campus at the end of September.
