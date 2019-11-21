LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two more students claim they were raped on the University of Kentucky's campus.
Both incidents, which were reported to have happened earlier in November, are unrelated, but female students in both cases said they were raped by male students inside residence halls. The victims also said they knew the suspects.
These two new cases add to a list of reported sexual assaults being investigated by campus police this semester. Taryn Henning, director of violence intervention and prevention at UK, said the university offers a bystander intervention program known as Green Dot.
"Green Dot really teaches people how to recognize warning signs that any form of sexual or dating or domestic violence might be about to occur," Henning told WDRB News in a Nov. 6 story.
