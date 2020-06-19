LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky is proposing a tuition increase of 1% for Kentucky residents.
The institution said that its proposed budget for fiscal year 2020-21 also would provide financial aid of about $148 million, triple the amount the university offered in 2011.
The proposed $4.4 billion budget has yet to be approved by the university’s board of trustees, which is scheduled to take action on June 19.
After the tuition increase, Kentucky resident students would pay $6,242 per semester beginning this fall. The university said that its four-year average tuition increase is 2.5%, the lowest average in more than 35 years.
The university on Friday also said that its board had extended the employment contract of President Eli Capilouto by three years. His term now will continue to 2023-24.
Capilouto last summer received a 2% salary increase, which brought his base salary to $838,334. However, the university president in May requested a 10% salary cut and that the money be moved into the employee assistance fund. The university said Friday that it had approved that request.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.