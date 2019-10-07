LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky will be working on a major project to combat statewide issues due to the opioid crisis.
Sen. Mitch McConnell visited the university Monday for the kick-off event. UK received an $87 million federal grant to fund a large-scale project that will focus on helping providers and law enforcement agencies work together to tackle the opioid crisis.
The goal is to cut overdose deaths by 40% in 16 counties across the state.
University President Eli Capilouto said no state in the nation has been hit harder by the opioid epidemic than Kentucky.
