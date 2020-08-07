LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky has released data from the first day of COVID-19 testing.
According to a report by LEX 18, 12 out of 1,600 tested positive for COVID-19, a positivity rate of 0.75%.
Results -- including the number of individuals tested, the number of positive results and the positivity rate -- will be updated daily. The numbers will reflect results for tests conducted three days prior to the day.
The data includes campus testing and does not include testing performed by UK HealthCare.
Between Aug. 3 and Aug. 22, testing will be available at five sites on campus at no cost to all students. Those tests will be offered through Wild Health, a Lexington-based testing and genomics company.
