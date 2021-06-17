LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky is looking for parents who want to enroll their children in a COVID-19 Moderna study, according to a report by LEX 18.
UK is one of 100 sites conducting the KIDCOVE trial. The goal is to test the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine in children aged between six months to 11 years old.
The study consists of two groups. The first group will consist of about 10 children and will take part in research to determine the correct dosage amount for different age groups.
The second group will consist of a few hundred children.
Children who take part in either group will need to go Turfland Clinic to get two shots 28 days apart. Seventy-five percent of kids will be given the actual vaccine, while 25 percent of kids will receive a placebo.
Participants will need to visit the clinic up to seven times over a 14-month period. Also during that time, they will have monthly phone calls with the study doctor to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, use a diary app to self-report any symptoms, and be closely monitored by the study team for COVID-19 symptoms.
To be eligible, your child must be in good health, and between the ages of six months and 11 years. Kids with chronic illnesses may also join if their disease is stable.
To see a list of factors that would disqualify a child from the study, click here.
UK says children can quit the study at any time; insurance is not needed and families will be compensated.
The doctor leading the study says he is thrilled to be conducting such important research.
"I think everybody is super-excited about it and we are really grateful that we can do this for the children of Kentucky," said Dr. George Fuchs. "It's quite meaningful to us."
He also addressed parents or family members concerned about the safety of the study.
"If I had young children, I would definitely be interested knowing the quality of this vaccine and the risks of bad outcomes if you actually get an infection."
Co-investigator Dr. John Bauer made a similar statement.
"My children are all vaccinated and roughly in their 20s," Bauer said. "If they were younger, I would participate in the study myself for sure. My family would, definitely."
For more information, including a survey to seek enrollment in the study, click here.
