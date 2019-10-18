LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky Board of Trustees approved a proposal for up to $25 million to update the Gatton Student Center.
The most recent renovations and updates to the Gatton Student Center opened in 2018. The school says there has been high participation in meal plans and a recent study recommended adding additional floors above the current dining space.
The university says the project will be submitted to a state legislative committee which reviews construction proposals.
