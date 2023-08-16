LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Wednesday, Aug. 16, University of Louisville welcomed thousands of students to its campus in the first of three move-in days for freshmen.
Students who are a part of specific Living Learning and Themed communities moved in Wednesday. Those communities include a number of groups, such as military, engineering, psychology, honors and social justice groups.
The rest of the students will move in over the next two days.
Welcome Week begins Thursday, Aug. 17, and runs through the weekend.
Classes start on Monday, Aug. 21.
In Lexington, Wednesday, Aug. 16 marks the final day of the Big Blue Move-in. UK started moving in freshman on Sunday, Aug. 13.
The rest of the students have been trickling in over the past few days.
UK's mascot, cheerleading team and marching band will be on campus Wednesday to celebrate the start of a new school year.
By the end of the day, a total of 6,000 UK students will have been moved in over the past four days.
