LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville All-Girl cheerleaders are bringing home another national championship.
Louisville won its 19th NDA/NCA Collegiate Championship. This is their 9th straight championship.
Woke up National Champs 🤩#GoCards x #NCAnationals pic.twitter.com/3RayBZrIxC— Louisville Athletics (@GoCards) April 8, 2023
Coached by Misty Hodges, the team spent the week in Florida competing at the Daytona Beach Bandshell and Oceanfront Park Complex.
Louisville defeated Oklahoma State and Clemson for the top spot. There were just two points difference between first and fourth place in the competition.
