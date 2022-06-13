LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Temperatures are climbing and getting dangerously hot this week, and doctors want the public to be prepared.
The emergency room at University Hospital is preparing to have a few extra visits from people experiencing heat-related illnesses.
UofL's Dr. Daniel O'Brien says younger athletes and people who are less physically fit are usually the most at risk group when it comes to the heat.
He says they tend to overdo it and don't realize just how hot it is.
Another high risk group during severe heat -- the homeless population and drug users who overdose in the sun and can't move inside.
O'Brien says it takes time for people's bodies to adjust to extreme heat.
"It takes awhile," he said. "It takes several days to acclimate to the heat, so when we see these events, it's usually in the first part of the heat tick, because people haven't changed their behavior or haven't recognized that their environment has changed."
Dr O'Brien says some early signs that you need to cool down would be getting light headed and feeling thirsty.
Here are some tips to stay cool:
- Try to do work and other outdoor activities in the morning hours.
- Keep water handy.
- Keep an eye on elderly neighbors.
- Make sure your AC is working.
