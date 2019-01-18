LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville will drop next year’s men’s basketball season ticket prices for higher-level seats at the KFC Yum! Center by as much as 42 percent in hopes of getting more fans to Cards games.
For mid-court packages in the arena’s “upper bowl,” the average per-game cost will drop to $41.21 for the 2019-2020 season, from $49.15 this season.
The average per-game cost will drop to $28.68 for “corner / endzone” seats, which also cost an average of $49.15 currently.
The school’s athletics board approved the changes Friday.
Athletics director Vince Tyra said the move is meant to boost season ticket sales, which are down “a couple thousand” packages this season from last year. (U of L sold about 13,600 season ticket packages this season, athletics spokesman Kenny Klein said.)
“With attendance across collegiate and professional sports, there is a decline,” Tyra said. “…We are trying to be responsive to the fans and to the climate. We recognize the issues.”
For the first time, the university will charge different season ticket prices based on the location of the seat.
Historically, only the required donation to the athletics department – which is separate from the ticket prices – has varied in accordance with seat locations, he said.
For “lower bowl” seats, prices will remain basically unchanged next season at a $50.16 per-game average.
The changes approved Friday did not affect the “seat donations” required to purchase season tickets, but Tyra said the university already cut those donations from about $500 to $250 on many upper-level seats, while the highest-level seats have no required donation.
Tyra said the decline in basketball season ticket sales and attendance is due to fans’ “scandal fatigue” with the program, poor on-the-court performance last year in the wake of Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino’s firing and tax changes at the state and federal level that effectively made ticket purchases more expensive.