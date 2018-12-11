LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville has been given a clean bill of health by its accrediting agency.
The reaffirmation announced Tuesday comes a year later than originally planned.
The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools’ Commission on Colleges placed Louisville on probation in December 2016, removing the probation a year ago.
The probation stemmed from administrative issues following the forced resignation of longtime U of L President James Ramsey in July 2016.
Tuesday’s announcement is the result of the accreditor’s regular decennial review of U of L, which was delayed by the probation. U of L is now accredited through 2027.
“SACSCOC has recognized the university’s hard work in fixing our problems of the past and setting a solid foundation for our future,” U of L President Neeli Bendapudi said in a news release.
The probation was first prompted by Gov. Matt Bevin’s attempt in June 2016 to unilaterally dismiss the university’s board of trustees.
At the time, the board was divided over support for Ramsey, leading to quarreling at meetings. Bevin said he wanted to start over with a group of “more serious” people.
SACS then added other issues – including the university’s lack of permanent leaders, control of its finances and its relationship with its then-troubled U of L Foundation – to its list of potential problems.
The U of L Foundation announced separately on Tuesday that one of the bond rating agencies, S&P Global, upgraded its outlook for the organization following post-Ramsey governance reforms at the nonprofit, which manages the university’s endowment.
“The outlook revision reflects our view that (foundation) management has taken significant steps to restore confidence in governance and improve financial transparency,” S&P Global analysts said in their Dec. 3 report on the foundation.
