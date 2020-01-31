LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The new coronavirus outbreak has prompted the University of Louisville to prohibit students and faculty from traveling to China on university business.
A spokesman told WDRB News via email Friday that the ban includes students on study abroad programs. The university also is "discouraging" travel to China for personal reasons, said John R. Karman III, the university’s director of media relations.
The actions are effective immediately.
The University of Kentucky announced similar actions Thursday.
The U.S. government Friday declared a public health emergency and announced significant entry restrictions because of the virus.
President Donald Trump has signed an order that will temporarily bar entry to the U.S. of foreign nationals, other than immediate family of U.S. citizens and permanent residents, who have traveled in China within the last 14 days. The new restrictions take effect at 5 p.m. EST on Sunday.
The virus has infected almost 10,000 people globally in just two months, a troublesome sign that prompted the World Health Organization to declare the outbreak a global emergency. The death toll stood at 213, including 43 new fatalities, all in China.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
