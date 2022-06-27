LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville Health's Brown Cancer Center has been granted $1.5 million to expand its clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy.
The gift, provided by the The Gibbs Foundation Inc, will fund research staff for three years, and increase capacity for trial participants, according to a news release.
"By allowing the Brown Cancer Center to expand this clinical trial and treat more patients with this innovative therapy, it provides hope for more families who are battling cancer and advances these therapies, potentially benefitting even more cancer patients and families," said Lori Gonzalez, UofL's interim president.
At the Brown Cancer Center, researchers have used tumor infiltrating lymphocytes in therapy to treat advanced melanoma cancer patients. The median survival rate of melanoma is eight months.
Researchers say the treatment has been effective, and they hope to expand the program to test the therapy for the treatment of other cancers. The $1.5 million gift is expected to help treat at least 25 additional patients.
"My goal is to help make cancer something that people one day study in history classes instead of medical schools, and I truly believe we are getting closer to that day," said Jason Chesney, chief of the UofL Division of Medical Oncology and Hematology and director of the Brown Cancer Center.
Cancer kills more than 600,000 people a year in the United States, with Kentuckians affected at a higher rate than residents of any other state.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.