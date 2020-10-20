LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville held a final farewell Tuesday to its one of its residence halls.
Since Threlkeld Hall opened in 1962, thousands of students have called it home on the Belknap Campus.
WDRB News has covered complaints about the dorm in the past, including claims of mold, pest problems, filth and cockroaches.
The university plans to demolish the building in 2021 to make room for a new residence hall. On Tuesday, the school held a virtual event with students and alumni to share memories about their time.
"Threlkelds become like a second home to me for sure, and you know just one of the best parts about it was both living and working here," a U of L student said during the virtual event.
"So many people were always down in the lobby hanging out, and there have been so many great relationships formed here because of the sense of community."
The university plans to add two new residence halls to its Belknap Campus.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.