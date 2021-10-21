LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville is sharing a look inside its new Cultural and Equity Center.
The space on the first floor of the new Belknap Residence Hall will provide a centralized community for the university's diversity centers. That includes the Office of Diversity Education and Inclusive Excellence, Cultural Center, LGBT Center, Muhammad Ali Institute for Peace and Justice and the Women's Center.
Officials said the center was something students asked for, and will help build community across identities and will offer programming that creates a sense of belonging, "a key factor in eliminating bias and creating an appreciation for everyone because of unique differences, rather than in spite of them," according to a news release.
"(We're) really proud of what we've been able to accomplish, but on the other hand, there's still so much that we need to do, still so much progress that we need to make," Nicole Celia Sparling, UofL grad, said.
The center, which was dedicated Thursday afternoon, is part of the university's goals of celebrating diversity, fostering equity and striving for inclusion.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.