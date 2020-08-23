LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Members of Until Freedom held a "Bre-B-Que" on the second day of BreonnaCon in Louisville on Sunday, as the organization continues to call for justice for Breonna Taylor.
Until Freedom is a national social justice group that moved its operations to Louisville in early August. The group has organized four days of events, including a farmer's market and faith revival, that all lead up to a demonstration on Tuesday.
Sunday's barbecue at Shawnee Park, which was held in honor of Breonna Taylor, included music, giveaways and art activities. Organizers hoped the barbecue would help unify the Louisville community.
"This community has dealt with so much pain, trauma, and they're protesting daily," said Mysonne Linen, a co-founder of Until Freedom. "There's so many things going on so we wanted to have a day where we just all unite."
After other planned events on Monday, BreonnaCon will culminate with what organizers say will be a "nonviolent direct action" march on the LMPD Training Academy off Taylor Boulevard on Tuesday.
Ahead of the planned "massive demonstration," LMPD interim Chief Schroeder said the department aims to balance "the need to ensure public safety with the First Amendment right to lawful protest."
During a July demonstration on the lawn of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's home, 87 protesters were arrested, many of whom were with Until Freedom.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer assured community members that LMPD has a plan in place if protest activities become unlawful or turn violent.
