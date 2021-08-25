LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky firefighter is fighting a new battle after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Covington Fire Lt. Jimmy Adams was diagnosed with the respiratory virus two weeks ago. He hadn't been vaccinated, and didn't want to be.
"And here I am a 50-year-old man in reasonably decent shape and it knocked me for a loop far greater than I ever thought," he said.
When he started battling the virus, he made posts on social media saying in part, "I have had my opinions over the last year. I was wrong."
"I can't un-ring the bell for myself, but if one person I'm close to says 'hey I know Jimmy pretty well and he's made it a point to understand that I should look at this in a different light,' and they get the vaccination and it keeps someone from going through what I went through, then that's a win," Adams said.
Adams says the decision to get vaccinated shouldn't be based off politics or ego.
His wife, who was vaccinated against COVID-19, also tested positive for COVID-19. She did not have as severe symptoms as her husband.
