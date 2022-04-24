LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health burn unit nurses surprised an Indiana teen with a birthday party.
Cale Hoffman accidentally got caught up in a brush fire that burned 80 percent of his body five months ago. He's been at UofL ever since.
Wednesday, the nurses threw him a cow themed party with an appearance from the Chick-fil-A cow and a therapy dog to surprise him on his 18th birthday.
Cale's nana, Angie Baker said the past few months have been incredibly tough on Cale and the party was completely the nurse's idea to help cheer him up.
"When we first got here, we weren’t really sure if were we ever going to take him home, so to have come this far, and the connection we have built with the, the camaraderie we have with the nursing staff and the doctors here and to see these smiling faces and to know there is light at the end of the tunnel, we do get to take him home, it’s just overwhelming," Baker said.
Hoffman's road to recovery still has several hurdles, he isn't able to walk and has trouble talking.
"They’re thinking a few more months, a few more surgeries and then rehab after that. So it’s been a long road, he’s had a long haul so far but he’s getting better, things are getting better," Baker said.
His family has a GoFundMe set up to help pay for the medical costs.