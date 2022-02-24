LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of University of Louisville students will begin dancing Friday and continue for 18 hours to raise money for cancer research during the "raiseRED" dance marathon.
The funding generated by "raiseRED" provides year-round support to children, families, doctors and staff who are fighting pediatric cancer and blood disorders at UofL and Norton Children's Cancer Institute.
The marathon will start at 6 p.m. Friday and run through noon Saturday. It'll take place at the UofL Swain Student Activities Center.
In 2018, the event raised more than $600,000. To donate, click here.
