LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Women should get screened for breast cancer a decade earlier, according to a federal health task force.
U.S. Preventive Services Task Force updated its previous guidance this week. In 2016, the task force recommended women get mammograms every other year starting at age 50. But the new draft recommendation, which is not yet final, will be available on the task force website for public comment through June 5.
The task force has long said women can choose to start breast cancer screening as young as 40, with a stronger recommendation that they get the X-ray exams every two years from age 50 through 74.
Many doctors have been recommending the earlier screening for years, but a local radiologist is happy to see the guideline officially. Starting screenings earlier is estimated to save nearly 20% more lives.
"Early detection is the best and that's why we also recommend annual screening mammography because we don't want to let bad things grow so we want to see the patients every year to catch the earliest, tiniest cancer," said Dr. Kevin Morley with UofL Health Brown Cancer Center.
Doctors report around 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.
For more information on the recommendation and to provide feedback, click here.
Related Story:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved.