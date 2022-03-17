LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been two years to the day since UofL Health opened its COVID-19 dedicated floor and one doctor treated her first positive patient.
The hospital opened 7 Towers in Jewish Hospital when nursing home COVID cases spiked and the hospital needed more space.
Dr. Valerie Briones-Pryor led the unit for most of the pandemic. She lost more than 50 patients on 7 Towers -- more than she lost in her entire career as a physician.
On the second anniversary of the opening, she paused to remember the patients she lost to COVID and the impact they've had on her life.
"I still keep a list of all of the ones who passed on my desk as a reminder of what I went through and that I need to make sure I live my life outside of the hospital, that I enjoy every minute that I have with my family because there's families out there who don't get to have their loved one anymore."
Dr. Briones-Pryor said medicine isn't really supposed to be flexible but the last two years have taught her flexibility is necessary in a pandemic.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.