LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville officials say they are seeing signs of encouragement with the coronavirus in the city.
"We seem to be clearly past that Christmas and New Year's surge that we've had and to some extent that's simply because it has run its course and burned its way through some of the community," Dr. Jon Klein, vice dean for research at UofL School of Medicine said.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said while Jefferson County remains in the "red zone" statewide, cases have been dropping dramatically. It also appears hospital rates have plateaued, but are not decreasing as much as experts would like to see.
The majority of seniors in Louisville's long term care facilities and their staff have been vaccinated, according to officials, with Fischer expecting vaccinations to ramp up in Louisville by March.
"We are making progress but we really recognize there is a lot frustration amongst people who have not received the vaccine because demand is so far ahead of supply," he said.
More than 66,000 people in Jefferson County have been vaccinated so far and several are now receiving their second dose of the vaccine.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.