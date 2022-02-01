LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While it's hard not to feel stressed these days, doctors said carrying it for a while can have a huge impact on your heart.
It's a message UofL Health is spreading during American Heart Month.
Depression, stress, and PTSD over a long period of time can increase your heart rate and blood pressure.
Heart disease is also a possibility.
"Stress, in a normal sense, is not necessarily a negative thing," Dr. Stephen Taylor said. "It's the prolonged exposure to stressful events, and the prolonged exposure to stressful activities, that can be dangerous."
Experts said taking walks, walking pets, and spending time with loved ones can help prevent stress from causing serious damage.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.