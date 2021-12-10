LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Despite the University of Louisville losing its top leaders a few hours apart, fans continued to support the men's basketball team in its first game back home since Nov. 20.
The KFC Yum! Center was filled with more than 13,000 basketball fans Friday night. Many fans were decked out in their Cardinals gear and attire, braced for a good game against the DePaul Blue Demons men's basketball team.
"Whether we win or lose, we're here to support and have a good time," said Les Terwilleger who attended the game with his wife and neighbors.
Terwilleger's enthusiasm comes a day after UofL's President, Dr. Neeli Bendapudi opted to leave the school for the same position at Penn State University.
Bendapudi was hired as UofL's 18th president on April 3, 2018.
"I could not be prouder or more excited to join this vibrant community," she said in a special Penn State Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, Dec. 9.
Board members unanimously voted to elect Bendapudi as Penn State University’s 19th president. She’s the first woman and person of color to fill the position.
"It's rough, but the team needs to hang in there,” said Cardinal fan, Larry Dune after hearing the University will also move on without UofL's Athletics Director, Vince Tyra, who also decided to part ways with the school.
Tyra, like Bendapudi, started at UofL in 2018.
Looking beyond the circumstances - some fans just want to see their team thrown down a slam dunk, at least until the university scores some solid replacements.
"You've got to persevere, and you have to put in the work and do what you need to do," Dune said with optimism.
The UofL Board of Trustees have planned to meet Monday to appoint an interim university president and interim athletics director.
