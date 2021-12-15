LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health officials broke ground Wednesday on a $60 million expansion in Bullitt County.
The existing medical center, located off Interstate 65 at the Brooks exit, will become UofL Health - South Hospital. It will be a full-service acute hospital, with 40 inpatient beds, more providers, better emergency capabilities, an ICU and surgery services.
"We have one mission, to improve the health of our community," UofL Health CEO Tom Miller said. "By taking the resources of UofL Health and bringing them to Bullitt County, it's something that should've been done 10 years ago.
"A year from now, we'll have a hospital up and going. And we know that this community is better-served, there is a health care facility that is working to keep everyone healthy."
The hospital will serve Bullitt County residents and those in surrounding regions.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.