LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Monday, June 19, is "Juneteenth," the day set aside to commemorate the emancipation of slavery in the United States.
As the day approaches, UofL Health wants to inform people about health inequities among African Americans and medically underserved communities in Louisville.
Dr. Jamaal Richie with UofL Health said African Americans, in general, experience higher rates of chronic illnesses compared to other racial groups.
Richie said residents in west Louisville also tend to have a decreased life expectancy of 12 years, on average, compared to residents in eastern Jefferson County. So she said addressing the inequities is crucial.
"Contributing factors to this include, you know, socioeconomic disparities, limited access to quality healthcare, and systemic racism and environmental factors like food deserts and residential segregation," Richie said. "It really helps and benefits us all as a community, and addressing these inequities supports community empowerment, social cohesion and fostering a sense of fairness and solidarity amongst us as neighbors."
UofL Health said it is actively working to provide care in areas that are the most medically underserved.
