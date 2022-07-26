LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of thousands of students are heading back to school soon, and sleep is a important part of their success.
"We know that memory consolidation happens in the second half of the night ...," said Dr. Courtney Minor of UofL Health. "So what they're learning every day at school — and even adults, what we're learning on a day-to-day basis and trying to retain — sleep is crucial to maximize that capability too."
Minor said getting the proper amount of sleep helps promote growth.
To get students back into a daily routine, she suggests waking up earlier so their bodies naturally want to go to sleep earlier.
Smart devices can also keep children awake at night, so she said screen time should end at least 30 minutes before bed.
