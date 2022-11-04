LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clocks are turning back this weekend as Daylight Saving time comes to an end.
At 2 a.m. Sunday, we'll turn our clocks back one hour.
Dr. Courtney Minor, with UofL Health, said people can start making small changes to their routines to prepare for what the change can do to their sleep schedule.
"We want to push our bedtime back by ... if you start tonight, 20 minutes, another 20 minutes the next night, another 20 minutes the following night that will total an hour," she said. "Making it a more gradual change as opposed to just Sunday morning waking up completely off."
It's also helpful to open blinds and windows for sunlight exposure upon waking up, and in the evening, using a light box after the sun has set.
Experts also suggest seeing a sleep specialist to help improve sleep patterns.
Lawmakers are still debating Daylight Saving Time. In March, the Senate approved a bill that would make it permanent. The House, however, has not passed the bill.
