LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A doctor has teamed up with his church family in an effort to bring comfort to seriously ill patients.
Dr. Daniel Dierfeldt of UofL Health, along with members of Becker Drive Missionary Baptist Church, are making blankets for them.
The patients say it's a special reminder that they are not alone and that they're loved.
The church plans to make 10 blankets a month.
"I think it provides just that extra layer of comfort for our patients and their families," said Dr. Dierfeldt. "When you walk into a room and you see a colorful blanket on a patient, it just seems to brighten the room, make things feel more like home and just seems more comforting to our patients. And our families appreciate these as well."
Dierfeldt and the church volunteers say they try to match blankets with the interests of patients, like sports or hobbies.
