LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Thanksgiving approaches, families are gathering to spread holiday cheer. But Dr. Valerie Briones-Pryor wants them to make sure they don't spread holiday illnesses at the same time.
On Monday, she provided tips on how to stay healthy during the 2022 flu season.
She said health care workers in the Louisville area are seeing a lot of Influenza A, a type of flu virus.
"Last year at this time we were wearing masks, doing our best to stay away from each other when sick," she said. "This year we're not doing that as much. Unfortunately, it's a breeding ground for flu."
If you are just now getting around to getting your flu shot, it likely won't protect you in time for Thanksgiving. Briones-Pryor said it takes about two weeks for the vaccine to be effective.
"Not to discourage anybody from getting the flu shot this week, if you have the opportunity and the time please do so," she said. "At least you'll have some protection and you'll definitely have the protection by Christmas."
As for COVID-19, Briones-Pryor said it's still around, but those catching the virus aren't getting as ill as those who contracted it at the beginning of the pandemic.
"Unfortunately COVID is around and will be around," she said. "And will be at some point in our lifetime just be one of those respiratory diseases that we have to always remember and be aware of."
Like the flu vaccine, COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots can lower the seriousness and the likelihood of getting COVID-19.
To try and stay healthy, Briones-Pryor reminds members of the public to always practice good handwashing, don't touch their faces, cover their sneezes and stay home if they feel unwell.
"If you're feeling ill or have been ill recently, you may want to think about staying home," she said. "I know people don't want to do that during the holidays. Do whatever you can to protect yourself and protect others."
