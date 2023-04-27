LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville Health's chief medical officer made a trip to Washington, D.C., on Thursday to talk to lawmakers about the impacts of gun violence on a community.
"There is no 'they' in this. This is a U.S. problem," said Dr. Jason Smith. "Every community is going to be impacted by gun violence. I pray and hope it is not yours. But the simple statistics will tell you it will be, and you will know someone."
Smith was invited to the U.S. capitol by Louisville Congressman Morgan McGarvey, who has been talking with the bipartisan Gun Violence Prevention Task Force.
McGarvey wants to work with the 20 lawmakers on the task force to pass legislation to address ongoing gun violence issues across the country.
Smith said he's a doctor, and doesn't have the solution to the issue, but is encouraging everyone to start a dialogue to find one.
