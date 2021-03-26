LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's first drive-thru COVID-19 testing site reached its one-year mark Friday.
Weeks after the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Kentucky last March, the University of Louisville Health opened a drive-thru testing site in downtown Louisville at the corner of Brook and Liberty streets on March 26, 2020.
UofL Health later expanded to two additional testing sites, but its initial spot started with uneasiness as health care workers adjusted to new procedures.
"We were afraid to swab. I remember the first patient," said Lauren Hicks, director of clinical operations for UofL Physicians. "We've never gowned before outside. It was different, and we were afraid. But we had to put on a different face for every patient we swabbed, because we wanted to reassure them that they would be OK."
Since then, UofL Health has tested more than 100,000 people.
Dr. Jason Smith, chief medical officer for UofL Health, said it has been a team effort.
"Our COVID team is made up of resilient health care heroes," he said. "Through the change of seasons, and some not-so-nice weather, they stood their ground to help our community turn the tide on COVID-19.
While the testing site continues to operate, UofL Health has focused on administering vaccinations since December. According to a news release, UofL Health administered the first vaccine in the state.
UofL has administered more than 65,000 doses.
"Our throughput is now higher than ever, and we're thankful we can help the community in this way," Hicks said.
During UofL Health's celebration Friday, health care workers were given goodie bags and gifts, including a T-shirt that says "Neither rain, snow, heat nor gloom of night...could stop our heroes at the drive-thru site!"
To schedule a COVID-19 test with UofL Health, click here.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination with UofL Health, click here.
